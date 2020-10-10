YSRCP cadres are real fans of NTR, says Lakshmi Parvathi

Nellore: YSRCP state general secretary N Lakshmi Parvathi said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was a traitor who backstabbed the party founder N T Rama Rao and the YSRCP leaders were his genuine fans. She unveiled the statue of NTR in Musunuru along with Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy's statue on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmi Parvathi said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had doused her 25 years hatred of Chandrababu Naidu by making him bite the dust in 2019 elections. She thanked the YSRCP for giving her an opportunity to associate with them. She said Naidu's family is not real political heirs of NTR and the people taught them a strong lesson in elections.

"NTR gave me utmost respect and accepted me as his wife when his family members disregarded his health and failed to understand his mental condition after defeat of the party in 1989. He faced severe struggles because of the coup by Naidu and others. I am happy over Jagan's thumping majority in the state and he should rule the state for at least the next 20 years. He should become even Prime Minister of the country," she said.

She said the ruling party leaders installed the statue of NTR in the village alongside Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy which is a unique quality of the party cadres describing them real fans of NTR. She asked the TDP leaders whether they had installed YSR's statue beside NTR's anywhere in the Telugu states previously.