YSRCP candidates file nominations for the election of four vacant Rajya Sabha seats

YSRCP candidates have filed nominations for four Rajya Sabha seats in the state of Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy, National BC Movement leader R Krishnaiah, Supreme Court senior lawyer Niranjan Reddy and Beeda Mastanrao were selected as Rajya Sabha YSRCP candidates by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The four of them filed nominations on Wednesday. Nomination papers were handed over to PV Subba Reddy, Deputy Secretary, State Legislative Council, who is the Returning Officer for Elections.



After the nominations were filed, Vijayasai Reddy, R Krishnaiah, Beda Mastan Rao and Niranjan Reddy spoke to the media and said that will take state issues to Parliament. They said that YSRCP strength has reached 9 and five of the 9 MPs are from BC communities, which is a testament to the priority given by the government to the BC communities. The to be elected MPs said the YSRCP support is crucial in the presidential election. He said the decision would be taken in the interest of the country and the state.



Returning officer PV Subba Reddy on Tuesday issued a notification to conduct elections in these four vacant seats in the AP. The nominations event started on Tuesday, which can be submitted till 3 pm on the 31st of this month. The nominations will be examined on June 1 at 11 a.m and can be withdrawn by 3pm on June 3rd followed by polling on June 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



However, the YSRCP has a strength of 150 members in the legislature while the TDP has a strength of only 23 members. Elections to the Rajya Sabha require an average of 44 MLAs votes. Against the backdrop, the elections will be unanimous.