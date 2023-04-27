YSRCP cheated Muslims, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

Guntur: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has criticised that the YSRCP government had abolished Ramzan Tohfa and financial assistance to Muslim children for foreign education.

He addressed Atmeeya Samavesam with Muslim leaders at Dharanikota village of Amaravati mandal in Palnadu district on Wednesday. Naidu criticised that the YSRCP government did nothing for Muslims and used them as a vote bank. He assured that he will implement welfare schemes for Muslims and revive the financial assistance for foreign education and Tohfa for Ramzan.

He urged the Muslim leaders to support the TDP candidates in the coming elections. The TDP chief alleged that attacks on Muslim minorities were on the rise since the YSRCP came to power and recalled that a minor girl was allegedly raped in Gurazala Assembly constituency, but no action has been taken against the accused so far. He said there is no safety for Muslims in the YSRCP government. Reminding that he had developed Hitec City, as a result, Muslim minority children are working in software companies, Chandrababu Naidu stated. He assured that he will set up an Urdu University branch in Guntur district and take steps to improve the skills of Muslim mechanics. He also assured that he will implement a sub-plan for minorities.

Former MLA Kommalapati Sridhar and TDP leaders were present.