YSRCP committed to welfare of Brahmins

Ongole: The YSR Congress Party MP and MLA candidates Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Balineni Srinivas Reddy described Brahmins as the embodiment of God and that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken many initiatives for their welfare in the last five years.

Chevireddy and Balineni Srinivas Reddy participated in the Brahmin Atmeeya Sammelanam organised in Ongole town on Sunday and offered Purnahuti at the Rajasyamala Yagam performed ahead of the polls.

Speaking at the meeting, they mentioned that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reinstated the Mirasi system and removed the compulsory retirement conditions for the priests immediately after the YSRCP government was formed in the State.

They said that Jagan Mohan Reddy and themselves have a great respect for the Brahmin community, and they revere them as walking Gods. They said that they had observed a Gosala near the Chief Minister’s home and pujas being performed there daily. They said 3,280 temples were built in the State during the last five years and funds were provided to 6,700 temples for Dhupa Deepa Naivedyam every month.

They requested the community members to vote for YSRCP and elect Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Balineni Srinivas Reddy for the development of the Ongole constituency, and the welfare of the Brahmin community in the future.