Rare Surgery at NIMS Hyderabad Saves Tribal Youth's Life

In a remarkable feat, surgeons at NIMS Hyderabad successfully performed a rare surgery to save the life of a tribal youth who had been in agony for almost 24 hours after an arrow accidentally lodged in his chest. The surgeons from the cardiothoracic department operated on Sodi Nanda (17) from Oosur area of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh for four hours and managed to remove the arrow, ultimately saving his life.

The incident took place when Sodi Nanda ventured into a nearby forest on Thursday and a stray arrow ended up in his chest. His family rushed him to a local hospital in Bhadrachalam, from where he was transferred to Warangal MGM. Recognizing the severity of the case, the doctors at MGM advised shifting him to Nims Hyderabad. By Friday evening, Sodi Nanda was admitted to NIMS hospital in Panjagutta where doctors conducted a CT scan and discovered that the arrow had penetrated the right atrium of his heart through the lung.



The surgeons at NIMS decided to proceed with the delicate operation, carefully removing the arrow while ensuring minimal blood loss. The doctors emphasized that had Sodi Nanda attempted to remove the arrow on his own, the situation could have been much worse. Thankfully, the surgery was successful and the young man is expected to make a full recovery.

Dr. Birappa, Director of Nims, along with Dr. Amareswara Rao and Dr. Gopal from the cardiothoracic department, commended the team for their exemplary work in handling this critical case. The treatment was provided free of cost, highlighting the humanitarian approach taken by the medical staff at Nims. Director Birappa also brought this special case to the attention of the state government, underscoring the significance of the successful surgery in saving a young life.