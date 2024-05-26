Collector vows to supply quality groundnut seeds

Anantapur : District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar has initiated effective measures to supply quality groundnut seeds to farmers and directed the officials concerned to ensure quality seeds are supplied. On Saturday, he visited groundnut godown in Gummagutta mandal to check seed quality procured for disbursal.

The Collector stated that 30 kg seeds will be supplied to farmers having up to 5 acres land, 60 kgs to those having up to 10 acres, 90 kgs to those having more than 10 acres. Seeds supply will be done through slot system to avoid long ques and rush and farmers can pay through QR code. Those requiring extra seeds should inform the officials, so that required seeds could be arranged.



Collector Vinod advised Agriculture JD to organise a live programme on groundnut through a phone-in, so that farmers can clear their doubts. He directed officials to constitute flying squads for inspecting seed processing centres and inspect seed quality and send a factual report. He said 4,600 quintals of seeds are earmarked for Gummagutta mandal. He called upon the farmers to go for change of crops for their own benefit and told the officials to create awareness to farmers on going for new and alternate crop to groundnut.



Assistant Collector B Vinuthna, RDO Rani Susmitha, agriculture officer Umamaheshwaramma, ADA Laxma Naik and AO Nirmal Kumar were present.

