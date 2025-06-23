YSRCP condemns ‘conspiracy’ over death of accident victim

Guntur: YSR Congress Party strongly condemned “the political conspiracy by the TDP coalition, which continues to resort to diversionary tactics.” A consistent target of this malicious campaign is YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the party said. Death of Cheeli Singaiah during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s recent Palnadu tour is used to malign Jagan, the party said. Upon receiving news of the accident, YSRCP Prathipadu Assembly constituency in-charge Kiran Kumar immediately rushed to the hospital and remained with the bereaved family until the postmortem was completed, offering them full support.

Meanwhile, Guntur District SP S Satish Kumar clearly stated that the vehicle involved in the accident was a private vehicle, not part of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy. The driver and owner were identified and interrogated, confirming that the accident had no connection with the convoy itself.

In a statement, the party said despite these facts, four days after the incident, the ruling coalition irresponsibly released a video to falsely blame YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In the viral video circulated on Sunday, it is clearly visible that there was a large crowd surrounding the convoy, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had no knowledge that the accident had occurred. For a leader under Z Plus security, a rope party and road clearance team must lead the convoy.

“We demand a transparent and impartial investigation into both the accident and the security lapses that continue to put the life of a leader under Z+ security at risk. We also urge the state government to immediately rectify these lapses and stop using such incidents to settle political scores,” the statement said.