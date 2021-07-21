YSRCP continues protest for SCS in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: YSRCP members in the Upper House continued their protest seeking the promised Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh here on Tuesday.

As soon as the session started, YSRCP Parliamentary Party Leader, V Vijayasai Reddy, served a notice under Rule 267 seeking a debate on the issue but the chairman of the Rajya Sabha disallowed it. This provoked the YSRCP MPs to rush towards the podium and raise slogans.

Earlier, when the Chairman refused to admit the notice as important business was pending and as he had already rejected similar demands on issues of national importance too, Vijayasai countered him claiming the SCS issue was also a national issue and was of paramount importance to the state. Hence, he demanded that it must be allowed to be debated.

The Chairman said, "I don't want any argument over this issue now. The dispute over the SCS is between the state government and the Centre. We can not take it up here now". Disagreeing with his view, the YSRCP members continued to raise slogans in favour of the SCS till the House was adjourned for a brief period.

Meanwhile, Union minister of state for home, Nityananda Rai, in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday said that the Centre was very much concerned about the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act and it had already implemented most of the promises. In reply to a question of the TDP MP, K Rammohan Naidu on the status of the Act provisions and whether the Centre had implemented all the promises so far and if not the measures taken for the same, Rai said most of the promises had been implemented.

Some were in the process of materialising.

As far as the infrastructure projects and educational institutions, there was a 10-year time limit to implement them. The Union minister said the Centre was reviewing all the aspects of the Act periodically and so far 25 review meetings had been held. Centre was keen that all promises were implemented with unanimity of both the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.