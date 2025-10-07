Live
YSRCP demands justice for woman police officer
A woman police constable, Sugal Priyanka, attempts suicide by consuming pesticide mixed in a soft drink
Puttaparthi: A serious controversy erupted in Minister Savitha’s own constituency after a woman police constable, Sugal Priyanka, attempted suicide by consuming pesticide mixed in a soft drink.
Priyanka alleged that TDP leaders Shafi and Mainuddin, with the backing of Minister Savitha, had been harassing her. YSRCP district president and Penukonda Assembly candidate, Ushasri Charan, along with tribal representatives and party leaders, met Gorantla CI Shekhar to demand immediate action.
However, instead of addressing the complaint, CI Shekhar allegedly belittled and cast aspersions on the woman constable, which further angered tribal leaders and YSRCP supporters. Speaking to the media, Ushasri Charan strongly criticized the coalition government, stating that “if a woman police officer has no protection within the system, where will ordinary women find safety?” She condemned Minister Savitha for allegedly siding with the accused instead of ensuring justice for women in her own constituency.
Ushasri recalled that during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government, women’s safety was given top priority, with initiatives like the Disha App launched to ensure protection and quick response.
She demanded that CI Shekhar be suspended immediately and that the accused, Shafi and Mainuddin, face strict punishment.