YSRCP demands State govt’s stance on Vizag Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: If strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has been put off till now, it is because of the committed efforts made by the YSRCP government in the past, asserted YSRCP MLC and former minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

It does not make any difference if MPs or MLAs resign from their posts as what is required is a strong stand against privatisation of the VSP which has been made weaker slowly and steadily after the formation of the alliance government, pointed out the MLC while speaking to the media on Sunday.

Before things slip out of control, the MLC mentioned, the NDA government in the State has to make its stance clear on the sale of the VSP whether it is against it or not as people gave a huge mandate for the alliance government in Andhra Pradesh.

“Establishment of VSP involved sacrifices made by 32 people, while many gave away acres of land. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has to focus on protecting the Steel Plant as much as he is keen on building the capital city in Amaravati as the former too was set up following huge sacrifices,” the former minister demanded.

Earlier, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre did not rely on the YSRCP or any other allies. Now, the scenario has changed as the TDP’s support is required for the Central government, the MLC reiterated.

Even as the Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy visited VSP earlier making tall promises that the idea was not to privatise the plant at the moment but operate it in full capacity, Botcha Satyanarayana wondered what sort of efforts were taken by the Centre towards the same save for closing down two blast furnaces.

Speaking on the occasion, another YSRCP leader and former minister Gudivada Amarnath mentioned that the steel plant is not in losses but mired in debts. “The Centre would certainly agree to withdraw its privatisation move if the Chief Minister makes a strong attempt towards it,” he emphasised.