YSRCP district chiefs appointed

Guntur: Former Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha has been appointed as YSRCP Guntur district president. MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy has been appointed as Palnadu district party president and Rajya Sabha Member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao was appointed as Bapatla district president.

YSRCP president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy issued orders to this effect. Taking coming elections into consideration, district presidents were appointed.