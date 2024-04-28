YSRCP Eluru LS nominee seeks Yadavas’ support

Eluru : YSRCP Eluru Lok Sabha constituency nominee Karumuri Sunil Kumar has said that Chief Minister YS jagan Mohan Reddy was extending full support to the Yadavas in the State and provided him an opportunity to contest for the Lok Sabha from Eluru constituency.

He addressed the Yadava leaders meeting of two Assembly constituencies Eluru and Denduluru at Sri Convention hall in Eluru on Saturday.Sunil Kumar has explained the welfare schemes implemented by the YSRCP government.

He said that he was overwhelmed by the decision taken by CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to field him from the Lok Sabha constituency.

YSRCP Eluru MLA Alla Nani, Denduluru YSRCP candidate K Abbayya Chowdary, YSRCP leader Nerusu Nagasatyam, others leaders, YSRCP functionaries and supporters were present.

He urged the Yadavas to support the YSRCP and vote for the party in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.