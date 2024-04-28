  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP Eluru LS nominee seeks Yadavas’ support

YSRCP Eluru LS nominee seeks Yadavas’ support
x

YSRCP Eluru Lok Sabha constituency nominee Karumuri Sunil Kumar, Denduluru YSRCP candidate K Abbayya Chowdary, MLA Alla Nani and others at a get-together with Yadava leaders in Eluru on Saturday

Highlights

YSRCP Eluru Lok Sabha constituency nominee Karumuri Sunil Kumar has said that Chief Minister YS jagan Mohan Reddy was extending full support to the Yadavas in the State and provided him an opportunity to contest for the Lok Sabha from Eluru constituency.

Eluru : YSRCP Eluru Lok Sabha constituency nominee Karumuri Sunil Kumar has said that Chief Minister YS jagan Mohan Reddy was extending full support to the Yadavas in the State and provided him an opportunity to contest for the Lok Sabha from Eluru constituency.

He addressed the Yadava leaders meeting of two Assembly constituencies Eluru and Denduluru at Sri Convention hall in Eluru on Saturday.Sunil Kumar has explained the welfare schemes implemented by the YSRCP government.

He said that he was overwhelmed by the decision taken by CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to field him from the Lok Sabha constituency.

YSRCP Eluru MLA Alla Nani, Denduluru YSRCP candidate K Abbayya Chowdary, YSRCP leader Nerusu Nagasatyam, others leaders, YSRCP functionaries and supporters were present.

He urged the Yadavas to support the YSRCP and vote for the party in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X