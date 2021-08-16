YSRCP Government committed to improving living standards of ryots

Kadapa: Kadapa district in-charge Minister A Suresh has said that the government is committed to improving living standards of farmers in the district.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day here on Sunday, the Minister said that as part of the initiative for the development of agriculture, the government has started YSR integrated labs at Badvel, Proddaturu, Mydukuru, Kamalapuram and Pulivendula in the district.

He said that under YSR Rythu Bharosa Scheme, Rs 1,200 crore financial aid was provided to three lakh farmers' families in the district. He said that YSR free insurance scheme, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs), natural farming, Minimum Support Price (MSP) etc schemes are being effectively implemented in the interest of farmers.

He said that horticulture crops are being developed with a budget of Rs 25 crore in the district. He said that farmers have grown 25 varieties of horticulture crops in 1.05 lakh acres for kharif in the district. He said that micro and sprinkle irrigation was being conducted in 22,000 hectares in the current financial year. He said that in view of stabilising the ayacut in in Pulivendula, Rayachoti, and Tamballapalle, Madanapalle, Punganuru, Palamaneru government has taken up lift irrigation schemes on GNSS, HNSS in a big way. District Collector V. Vijaya Rama Raju, JCs Gouthami, Dharma Chandra Reddy, Pridhvi Tej, SP KKN Anburajan, MLAs and others were present.