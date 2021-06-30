YSRCP Government failed to check spread of Covid, lambasts TDP

Kurnool: TDP Kurnool Parliamentary constituency president Somishetty Venkateshwarlu said that several people have succumbed to corona second wave.

The YSR Congress government has utterly failed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The government, despite being well aware of the high number of deaths, is least bothered to address the problems of the corona patients, he said.

Following the instructions of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP activists observed Sadhana Deeksha at all mandals in Kurnool district on Tuesday as part of the fight for the cause of Covid victims. Speaking on the occasion, Somishetty said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy totally failed to initiate proper measures to tackle the corona cases. The government has failed to take precautionary measures as a result of which several people have lost their lives.

Andhra Pradesh topped in registering a high number of positive cases compared to other States. The YSRCP government did not even try to lend a helping hand to the corona infected victims, said the Parliamentary constituency president.

Somishetty also criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to keep his promises made during Padayatra. He has assured to generate lakhs of jobs to youth after his government came to power. But, recently he has betrayed the unemployed youth by releasing a bogus job calendar.

Vexed by the job calendar, the youth are revolting against the government. He said the countdown has begun for the fall of the YSRCP government and soon if would face the wrath of the people, the TDP leader said. TDP leaders Y Nageshwar Rao Yadav, Nagendra Kumar, Akepogu Prabhakar, S Abbas, Sunanya, Samudrala Hanumantha Rao K Chandrakanth, K Ravi Kumar, M Bhaskar Reddy, P Hanumantha Rao Choudhary, D James, Satram Rama Krishnudu and others participated in the Sadhana Deeksha.