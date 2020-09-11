YSRCP Government is anti-Dalit: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Demanding a White paper on the atrocities took place on Dalits in the State from last 15 months, the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu urged all the people to unite against the government, on the occasion of addressing Dalit Sankaravam on Friday.

He called for unity among the Dalit organisations, Opposition parties and silently suffering victims to fight back against the rising atrocities under the oppressive regime of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Naidu launched a blistering attack saying that the YSRCP Government was anti-Dalit and AP people were suffering under the leadership of an anti-Dalit Chief Minister. Though countless atrocities were occurring in nook and corner of the State in the past 15 months, the CM was maintaining silence without opening his mouth to condemn the incidents. This was motivating the miscreants to target and exploit Dalits more and more, the TDP supremo criticised.

Stating that the Dalits enjoyed rights and liberties under the TDP regime, Naidu asked why the Jagan Reddy regime was maintaining an unusual silence on the heinous crimes like the gang-rape of a 16-year-old Dalit girl by 12 members in Rajahmundry. Nobody was arrested till now. Moreover, the girl's parents were threatened not to open their mouths. The Government behaved atrociously even though the girl was harassed and tortured for over 5 days before being left in front of the police station in utter disregard for the laws of the land, he added. Lawlessness has risen to a peak level under the insensitive and indifferent regime, he criticised.