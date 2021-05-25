YSRCP Government stifling voice of opposition, alleges TDP

Kadapa: TDP Parliament constituency president J Linga Reddy on Monday came down heavily on the state government for restricting the entry of opposition party leaders into government hospitals to enquire about existing conditions and available treatment to the Covid patients in the hospitals.



After the police arrested him at Proddaturu, the TDP leader pointed out that though the district registered more than 4,000 corona positive cases and 150 people died of disease, the government tried to hide the facts. He also recalled the government hiding the facts related to recent deaths occurred at Ruia hospital by projecting them as 10 against 30 actually.

said that this kind of situation has been witnessing in all government hospitals in the state. He also faulted the government for allocating Rs 1,000 crore for coronavirus menace instead of Rs 1600 crore required for vaccination.

He said neighbouring states Tamil Nadu and Kerala extending financial help of Rs 4,000-Rs 7,000 under corona relief and supplying essential commodities to workers. But the state was least bothered over the issue, he said. Meanwhile the police house arrested TDP MLC B Tech Ravi at Pulivendula also.