YSRCP government totally ignoring farmers' welfare, flays BJP

Vijayawada (NTR district): Demanding payment of ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the family of the farmer who died of a heart attack in the MRO office in Chitturu, BJP State general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy said here on Sunday that that the condition of the farmers in the State was reflected in the death of the farmer.

"It should be construed as the murder by the State government," he said.

Addressing the media at the BJP State headquarters along with BJP leaders Kola Anand and Suresh, the general secretary said that it was the negligence of the officials that led to the death of the farmer. "It is sad that no higher official or the Minister did respond to the incident in which a farmer lost his life."

The senior BJP leader demanded constitution of a one-member commission into the death and the family of the deceased farmers should be paid an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh. The persons and the officials responsible for the death of the farmer should be booked on the charges of murder, he said.

Referring to the letter by former minister and senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu to the Centre against the bulk drug complex at Visakhapatnam, the BJP leader said that both the TDP and the YSRCP were acting against the interests of the State. Due to the acts of the YSRCP and the TDP, the State had gone back by 25 years. He demanded an explanation from TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on the issue of bulk drug complex whether it was the personal opinion of Ramakrishnudu or it was the policy of the TDP.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that the State government rejected the Central funding for the development of the State. For instance, when the Central government extended NDB funds for the construction of the roads, the YSRCP government wrote back to the Centre that it had no funds to provide matching grants for the project. Likewise, several railway projects remained on paper.

Referring to the reprimand by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the implementation of the Right to Education Act in the State, the BJP leader said that the YSRCP government had gone into the hands of the Education Mafia in the State. "Why the poor students were not given 25 per cent of the seats in the private educational institutions in the State?"

Referring to the political alliances with other parties, he made it clear that it was the party high command which decides on the political alliances. "The BJP is against the family political parties and corrupt political parties," he said.