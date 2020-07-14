The Andhra Pradesh state government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is making preparations to develop the tourism sector in Andhra Pradesh. As part of this, Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivas recently conducted a review and asserted that the government want to set up five star and seven-star hotels in seven tourist destinations with public-private partnerships. He said the tourism department had lost a total of Rs. 60 crore at the rate of Rs 10 crore per month due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said that the Cultural Department shall organize the birth and death anniversaries of stalwarts with 50 people in accordance with the COVID-19 rules.

Minister Avanti Srinivas said that CM Jagan was implementing a number of welfare schemes to keep the Andhra Pradesh at number one in the country to keep all sections of people to be happy. He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu had only benefited some sections of people and made clear that Jagan government is helping all the sections of people. "We are running the administration without discrimination and corruption; Jagan wants to set up three capitals with the intention of preventing re-establishment movements after ten years, " the minister said.

The minister clarified that Jagan Mohan Reddy would rule and receive accolades from Krishna and Guntur districts. However, Minister Avanti Srinivas said the fire accident at Visakha Solvents in Ramky Pharma city in Visakhapatnam was unfortunate. He advised that industries that are prone to accidents must strictly adhere to safety standards.