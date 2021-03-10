YSRCP government will not last more than 3 years, predicts Chinta Mohan

Tirupati: Former Union Minister and Congress Working Committee special invitee Chinta Mohan lambasted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his anti-poor and undemocratic governance. He even predicted that this government will not be there in its fourth year even for a single day as it will collapse within three years.

Addressing the media in Tirupati on Tuesday, he said that the Chief Minister is the weakest due to which the Central government has been bulldozing various decisions which are detrimental to the interests of the State.

Citing Vizag Steel Plant privatisation move, he criticised that the Central government just ignored Jagan Mohan Reddy in taking such decisions. The Chief Minister was well aware of the Centre's decision in this regard which he could not oppose. The Centre would not have dared to go ahead with such a bold move had there been a strong leadership in the State, he felt.

Mohan said that Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu acted against Dugarajapatnam Port while he was the Chief Minister though he sent a letter in favour of it earlier. Now, Chief Minister Jagan also ignored that project and instead preferred Ramayapatnam Port. He said the nepotism displayed by both the leaders has gone against the interests of farmers, unemployed youth and downtrodden sections.

He even criticised the spending of Rs 600 crore on PDS vehicles unnecessarily while the old system has been working smoothly and efficiently.

With the intimidation of ruling party leaders, others could not even file nominations in local body polls, the Congress leader lamented. Even police acted with highhandedness to scare the opposition candidates.

Mohan also flayed the setting up of third statue of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at SVIMS in Tirupati. Where is the need for it when great leaders are not having at least one, he asked. Also, YSR has not done anything for SVIMS or Tirupati. AICC member K Prameelamma was also present.