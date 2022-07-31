YSRCP govt. doing injustice to the Kapu community, alleges Kala Venkata Rao

TDP politburo member and former minister Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao said that the Jagan government is undermining the Kapu caste in the state. He spoke to reporters at the residence of TDP Vizianagaram Parliament President Kimidi Nagarjuna in Cheepurupalli. He accused YS Jagan of ruining the film industry as it is in the hands of Kapus and opined that only a few Kapu leaders were given posts and ignored most of them.



Kala Venkata Rao accused that not even one from the Kapu was sent to the Rajya Sabha and reminded that five from the Kapu caste were sent to the Rajya Sabha during the TDP regime. He alleged that the YSRCP government is doing injustice to the Kapus in the name of 'Kapu Nestham.



The TDP leader demanded that a five percent reservation should be provided to the Kapu social group. He said that Jagan has no right to say that he is doing justice to the Kapus. Leaders from Cheepurupalli Constituency participated in the program.