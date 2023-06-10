YSRCP Govt Neck deep in Scams-J P Nadda

Tirupati: BJP national president J P Nadda lashed at the YSRCP government during his speech at Tirupati here on Saturday.

He said YSRCP was the most corrupt government. It is neck deep in scams, Mining , Sand, Liquour, land and education. It s rule has led to ruining of economy. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving all necessary funds for the state, the state government is deep in corruption.

He said PM took care of Amaravati. Andhra Pradesh is the only state which is does not have a capital. Centre had given funds for everything including ring road. The farmers who gave land continue to suffer.

What is more, law and order in the state is at its lowest ebb, Developmental activities have come to a standstill. He said while Modi government believes in transparency, YSRCP believes in making money from everything and indulging in corruption. He said the Rayalaseema region continues to be a backward region.

Nadda added that the best solution to all these problems was to ensure that the BJP’s ‘Lotus’ blooms in the state for speedy development.