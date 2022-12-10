YSRCP grossly neglected BCs: Venkanna

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP government failed to provide jobs to BCs and bring industries to Andhra Pradesh, alleged TDP north Andhra in-charge Buddha Venkanna. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's road shows were drawing huge support from the BCs across the state. "That is the reason why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party leaders are shedding focus on the BCs all of a sudden," he criticised.

Buddha Venkanna pointed out that the Chief Minister had copied the name 'Jaya ho BC' titled during Naidu's regime and added that the TDP chief was the only leader who gave recognition to the BCs they deserved. Further, he stated that the BCs refused to join the rally organised by the YSRCP in Vijayawada. Instead, volunteers replaced them, he added.

The YSRCP leaders were talking about merging of both the Telugu states only to divert people's attention and the move will not attain any fruition, Venkanna opined. Further, the TDP north Andhra in-charge expressed confidence that the 1994 election results would be repeated in North Andhra and all the MP seats will be won by the TDP in 2024 polls.

Venkanna alleged that the CM appointed leaders for BCs from his community and it was the biggest injustice meted out to the BCs. He mentioned that the 'credit' of slashing the reservation of BCs in the local bodies from 34 percent to 24 percent would go to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said it was the TDP government that provided reservation in local bodies and gave the much deserving recognition to the BCs and the YSRCP grossly neglected the community.