YSRCP has no moral right to speak on issue: Nadendla

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar condemned attempts to politicise the sacred Tirumala laddu issue for political vendetta. Speaking to the media in Tenali on Sunday, he said this is not an issue related to any political party, but a highly sensitive matter concerning the sentiments of crores of devotees.

He expressed anger over YSRCP leaders adopting an aggressive counter-attack approach despite the CBI report, submitted under the supervision of the Supreme Court, clearly bringing facts to light regarding the adulteration of ghee used in Tirumala laddus.

He stated that after the report clearly established that out of the claimed 60 lakh litres of ghee, not even a single drop was genuine ghee, YSRCP leaders have no moral right to speak on the issue.

He remarked that YSRCP leaders’ claim that “special ghee was used” for laddus sent to Ayodhya itself proves that they were already aware that the ghee used in Tirumala was not genuine. If special ghee was indeed procured exclusively for Ayodhya laddus, he questioned how the public had been deceived for five years regarding the ingredients used in the remaining laddus. Manohar stressed that comprehensive corrective measures must be undertaken to address the lapse that occurred in Tirumala and that stringent steps should be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future.