YSRCP holds meeting in Tadepalligudem

The YSR Congress Party held a broad meeting at the Tadepalligudem constituency office on Sunday, where MLA candidate and Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana called upon party members to inform the public about the good deeds done by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Along with Minister Kottu, other party leaders and representatives participated in the meeting, emphasizing the positive impact of the Jagananna welfare schemes on the poor and weaker sections of society. Minister Kottu urged party activists to spread awareness about the various welfare schemes such as Amma Odi, Rythu Bharosa, and Jagananna Vidya Deevena among the public and ensure that every family benefits from these initiatives.

He also emphasized the need for the youth to create awareness and change their mindset to make informed decisions. The event was attended by various party officials, leaders, and activists, who pledged to continue promoting the YSR Congress Party's initiatives and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's vision until the votes are cast in the upcoming elections.