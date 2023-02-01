YSRCP in tumult in Nellore

Nellore: Though YSRCP leadership is dismissing controversy involving two party MLAs in the district as a storm in tea cup, it triggered speculation on possible change of party by some legislators.

Just a day ago, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said an informal chat with media that his mobile was being tapped and hence he was using several sim cards and chat applications for avoiding spying by the intelligence wing allegedly engaged by the ruling party. Earlier, it may be noted that another MLA Anam Rama Naranayana Reddy expressed his disappointment with the performance of the government and reduction in his security.

There is no clarity on whether this is being done in case of all MLAs in the state or for some leaders having contacts with opposition leaders. Because of the informal comments of Sridhar Reddy, party regional in-charge Balineni Srinivasa Reddy reached Nellore on Tuesday in a hurry and has been discussing with the party leaders on the situation since developments are causing unrest among MLAs and cadres.

Predicting Sridhar Reddy's exit from the party, they are reportedly trying to rope in his brother and state president of YSRCP Sevadal Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy as in-charge of the Nellore Rural constituency. He is yet to openly agree to this.

If Sridhar Reddy shifts his loyalties to the TDP, Giridhar Reddy may be his rival from the ruling party in the constituency. But sources said Giridhar is not willing to take job. Party leaders are also finding other alternative leaders who have grip in Rural constituency to tackle the situation.

Venkatagiri MLA Ramanarayana Reddy also levelled allegations that his phone calls were also being tapped and his security detail was downgraded. Interacting with the media at his residence in Nellore on Tuesday, he lamented that he was not being invited even for mandal level meetings after appointing Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy as constituency party in-charge.

"It is very unfair not to invite a legislator for local body meetings. I will continue as legislator till my term ends and the state government has reduced my security personnel too. I asked the officials recently to remove the security completely preparing to face any situation. I have faced lot of struggles in the past four decades in my political and personal life and have been with the people, not with the parties," said Ramanarayana Reddy.

Admitting that there are three groups in YSRCP in Venkatagiri constituency, he said their activities are notorious and he cannot comment on them as a veteran politician. He lamented that his two mobile phones have been tapped for the last two years, adding that he was forced to speak on WhatsApp and other messaging apps to even his wife and children. "I am aware of phone tapping. But I am not going to lodge any complaint against anybody despite having valid proofs for my allegations," he explained.

Ramanarayana Reddy opined that there is a need to have a third front in the state. People of the state have given a thumping majority to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last general elections and now there is a mixed response from the people. He also said that people have been comparing the rule of both TDP and YSRCP and would decide in the coming elections.