BS Maqbool, the MLA candidate of Kadiri YSR Congress Party, expressed confidence that the flags of other political parties will disappear in the upcoming general elections, leaving only the YSR Congress Party flag standing. He made these statements at an election campaign organized by YSR Congress party leaders in Garlapenta mandal center on Monday.

Maqbool thanked the people of Gandlapenta for their overwhelming support during the morning campaign. He stated that the people are eagerly waiting for the elections to vote for the fan symbol and ensure a victory for YSR Congress Party.









Acknowledging the efforts of the YSRCP soldiers in Gandlapenta, Maqbool pledged to work hard to achieve a higher majority in the upcoming elections compared to the last election. He emphasized the importance of electing Jaganan as Chief Minister once again for the welfare of the people.



During the campaign, state secretary Vajra Bhaskar Reddy, YSRCP leaders Sadat Ali Khan, and former chairman of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple Gopalakrishna, as well as YSRCP leaders and activists of the mandal, participated in large numbers. Maqbool also urged the people to support Boya Santhamma, who is contesting for the Assembly, and Boya Santhamma, who is contesting as a candidate for the Hindupuram Parliament.