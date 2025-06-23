Visakhapatnam: Flagging failures of the coalition government, YSRCP launches ‘yuvatha poru’ protests and submits representations at all Collectorates on June 23, informed former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Gudivada Amarnath said the coalition government is resorting to diversion politics as it failed to implement poll promises, especially creation of jobs and provision of Rs 3,000 allowance to the unemployed youth after it came to power.

The youth wing of the party will hold protests at all District Collector offices, Amarnath mentioned. “People are not prepared to trust Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as he is resorting to diversion politics to avoid fulfilling promises made like his earlier tenures,” Amarnath criticised, adding the Thalliki Vandanam scheme has been diluted.

Talking about International Yoga Day celebrations, Amarnath pointed out that the government spent Rs.300 crore on IYD for publicity, causing great inconvenience to students, women and public. “Tribal students were mobilised to the venue the previous day without proper care and they faced serious hardship,” Amarnath lamented.

The event was conducted with an aim of entering the Guinness Book of Records, while Naidu already holds a record for cheating people across four terms as Chief Minister, Amarnath alleged.

While Naidu mobilises funds for Amaravati, Amarnath said, North Andhra remains completely neglected but used for the CM’s publicity stunts. “It was only during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure North Andhra witnessed real development,” he reiterated, appealing to people to make the ‘yuvatha poru’ a success.