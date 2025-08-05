YSRCP leader attends police inquiry

Nellore: YSRCP leader and former Minister Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav attended the enquiry at Nellore DSP office on Monday, on the charges of allegedly responsible for making objectionable comments against TDP Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy.

After receiving third notice from police department, Anil Kumar, followed by party activists, reached Nellore rural DSP office and attended the enquiry for about six hours, from 10.20 am to 5 pm.

However, the former minister declined to reveal about the enquiry and said that his party is ready to face the undemocratic procedures being adopted by the government.

It may be recalled that a case has been registered against Anil Kumar Yadav under various sections.