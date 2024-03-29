Live
- Indian Navy's operation underway to rescue vessel hijacked by pirates
- Maha Politics: PJP fields Dinesh Bub from Amravati against BJP nominee Navneet Rana
- Maharashtra: VBA's Prakash Ambedkar plans 'third front' ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Eastern Railway renews efforts to complete Tarakeswar-Bishnupur project
- Take legal action against Operation Lotus: Congress leader dares Punjab CM
- Delhi court seeks Tihar officials' reply on BRS leader Kavitha's plea alleging no home-cooked food, medicines given
- Telugu Desam Party Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagar Kurnool
- Bharat Prasad should win with a huge majority: Elleni Sudhakar Rao
- SI Narender Reddy registered the case of missing minor girl
- BJP district president Rama Chandra Reddy launch micro donations App
Just In
YSRCP leader in Bhimavaram joins in Jana Sena
The prominent leaders from the YSR Congress Party in Bhimavaram, including Bhimavaram Dasanjaneya Swami temple Chairman Mr. Parichur Nageswara Rao, District President Kotikalapudi Govinda Rao Garu joined in Jana Sena in presence of MLA candidate Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu.
The prominent leaders from the YSR Congress Party in Bhimavaram, including Bhimavaram Dasanjaneya Swami temple Chairman Mr. Parichur Nageswara Rao, District President Kotikalapudi Govinda Rao Garu joined in Jana Sena in presence of MLA candidate Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu. During the meeting, well-known businessman Pusarapu Subbarao also joined the Janasena Party.
At the event, Anji Babu expressed confidence that the YSRCP party would soon face a significant exodus of members. Other attendees at the meeting included town president Chenamalla Chandrasekhar, town general secretary Sunkara Ravi, state campaign committee members Vabilishetty Ramakrishna and Bandi Ramesh Kumar, former councilor Gadiraju Tataraju, as well as leaders like Vanapalli Suribabu, Magapoo Prasad, Kali Shekhar, Akula Srinivas, SS Giri, Meenakshi, Kalpana, Shyamala, Bhagat Singh, Amarapalli Satish, Trivikram, and members of the Ayana Mitra team.
The decision of these prominent leaders to join the Janasena Party is sure to have a significant impact on the YSR Congress Party in Bhimavaram in the coming days.