YSRCP leader in Bhimavaram joins in Jana Sena

The prominent leaders from the YSR Congress Party in Bhimavaram, including Bhimavaram Dasanjaneya Swami temple Chairman Mr. Parichur Nageswara Rao, District President Kotikalapudi Govinda Rao Garu joined in Jana Sena in presence of MLA candidate Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu. During the meeting, well-known businessman Pusarapu Subbarao also joined the Janasena Party.

At the event, Anji Babu expressed confidence that the YSRCP party would soon face a significant exodus of members. Other attendees at the meeting included town president Chenamalla Chandrasekhar, town general secretary Sunkara Ravi, state campaign committee members Vabilishetty Ramakrishna and Bandi Ramesh Kumar, former councilor Gadiraju Tataraju, as well as leaders like Vanapalli Suribabu, Magapoo Prasad, Kali Shekhar, Akula Srinivas, SS Giri, Meenakshi, Kalpana, Shyamala, Bhagat Singh, Amarapalli Satish, Trivikram, and members of the Ayana Mitra team.

The decision of these prominent leaders to join the Janasena Party is sure to have a significant impact on the YSR Congress Party in Bhimavaram in the coming days.



























