YSRCP leader Konda Reddy arrested for allegedly threatening a contractor in Kadapa

The arrest of YSRCP leader Konda Reddy from Pulivendula in the Kadapa district has caused a stir. The contractor had complained with the police alleging that Konda Reddy who is YSRCP district in-charge was obstructing the road construction works of the SRK construction company. The contractor mentioned in the complaint that they demanded money for works in the Chakrayapeta mandal.



Police registered a case at Chakrayapeta police station and arrested him following the contractor complaint. SP Anburajan said Konda Reddy was arrested on Monday morning and produced in court. The SP warned that whoever commits threats and corruption should not be ignored and said Kondareddy's arrest is an example of how the government is very serious about corruption.



SRK Construction belongs to the BJP leader in Karnataka and it seems that Chief Minister YS Jagan has taken note that Konda Reddy is threatening and ordered action to be taken against them. Konda Reddy was immediately taken into custody and questioned by the police who examined the call data and arrested him for allegedly threatening the contractor. Kondareddy was remanded to Kadapa jail by the court.