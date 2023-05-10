YSRCP leader murdered in Rajahmundry

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari district): YSRCP leader Burada Bhawani Shankar was murdered by a youth at his residence here on Tuesday afternoon. The youth attacked and stabbed him with a knife, seriously injuring him. Bhavani Shankar, who collapsed with severe injuries and bleeding profusely, was rushed to a private hospital. Doctors found several stab wounds on his body. Bhavani Shankar died while undergoing treatment.

According to close circles, Bhavani Shankar and his wife Krishna Madhuri were having lunch at their residence when a young man knocked on the door. Krishna Madhuri opened the door and the young man pushed her and indiscriminately stabbed Bhavani Shankar and ran away.

III Town police registered a case and inspected the scene of incident. Police said that they are conducting an in-depth investigation to determine whether political enmity was behind the murder or whether it was due to personal quarrels.