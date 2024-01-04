Live
YSRCP leader Pula Srinivasa Reddy urges cadre to wirk together in Kadiri
YSRCP leader Pula Srinivasa Reddy has urged YSR CP candidate Maqbul to work together in order to win the upcoming general election. Speaking at a meeting held at BS Maqbool's residence, Pula Srinivasa Reddy confirmed that the YCP leadership has decided to allocate the Kadiri assembly ticket to a minority candidate. He emphasized that it is the responsibility of any candidate to ensure victory for the party.
Pula Srinivasa Reddy requested all members of the YCP family to address any minor issues among party leaders and take corrective measures. He encouraged them to approach their homes and ask the candidate to give their best for success. He called on the party workers to act as soldiers and stated that resolving small problems among party leaders is a sign of good leadership.
Maqbul, the YSRCP candidate, highlighted the contribution of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, the leader of Digavanta, in the development of Muslim minorities. He requested the blessings of YSRCP leaders in the constituency for the upcoming elections.