YSRCP leaders allege ‘false propaganda’ on laddu by TDP

Tadepalli : YSRCP leaders, including former ministers Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) and Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) along with party leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi condemned the TDP for spreading ‘false propaganda’ regarding the preparation of the sacred TTD laddu.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Wednesday, YSRCP leaders criticised TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for making ‘baseless’ allegations that animal fat was mixed with the ghee used in the preparation of the laddu, calling it an insult to crores of devotees.

Earlier, they attended the meeting of Krishna district party leaders conducted by party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

They stated Chief Minister Naidu has been using religious issues for political gain and also condemned Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for supporting Naidu’s statements. They announced that YSRCP workers across the state would perform special prayers at temples in every constituency on September 28 to cleanse the ‘sins’ committed by the TDP leaders against Lord Venkateswara.

Former minister Perni Nani condemned the TDP alliance for spreading false claims about animal fat in Lord Venkateswara’s laddu prasadam, calling it an attack on the sentiments of devotees. He criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for misusing religious beliefs for political gain.

Kodali Nani criticised Naidu for dragging Lord Venkateswara’s temple into politics. He said Chief Minister Naidu is responsible for the supply of adulterated ghee during his previous term and questioned why he didn’t take action at that time.

Nani stated that the allegations regarding the Laddu quality surfaced only after Naidu came to power, yet he is now blaming the previous YSRCP government. Kodali Nani also condemned the lack of action against Jana Sena MLA Nanaji for attacking a Dalit professor and MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju for tearing down a poster of BR Ambedkar, accusing Naidu of turning a blind eye to these incidents.