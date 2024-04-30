YSRCP Leaders Conduct Campaign Program in Beerualu Village of Pagidala Mandal

Baireddy Sivareddy and Pulyala Nagireddy, along with several other YSRCP leaders, participated in a campaign program in Beerualu village of Pagidala mandal. The event saw the presence of prominent leaders such as Satyam Reddy, Sena Reddy, Ramesh Reddy, Palle Boggulu, Moksham Reddy, Nagabhushan Reddy, Venkateshwarlu, Thonda Maddileti, Zilla Maheshwar Reddy, Jayaramudu, Tirupathai, Madhu, Sunkanna Prasadu, Sukkur Bhasha Garu, Veera Reddy, Sahadevodu, Samlum, and Biruvalu.

The YSRCP leaders engaged with the local community, discussing important issues and sharing their vision for the development of the region. The campaign program was a part of the party's efforts to connect with the people and garner support for their upcoming initiatives.

The event was well-received by the residents of Beerualu village, who appreciated the leaders' efforts to reach out to them and address their concerns. The YSRCP leaders vowed to work tirelessly to bring about positive change in the region and improve the lives of the villagers.

Overall, the campaign program in Beerualu village was a success, with the YSRCP leaders leaving a lasting impact on the local community and strengthening their support base in the area.