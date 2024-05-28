YSRCP Leaders Express Concern Over Relaxation of Postal Ballot Counting Rules

YSRCP leaders Perni Nani, Merugu Nagarjuna, and Lella Appireddy raised concerns about the relaxation of postal ballot counting rules in Andhra Pradesh. During a meeting with the Additional CEO, the leaders specifically mentioned the changes made to regulations regarding the acceptance of postal ballots without proper stamps and signatures.

Former Minister Perni Nani pointed out that previously, regulations required postal ballots to be signed and stamped by a gazetted authority. However, the recent changes allow for ballots to be accepted even without a stamp, which has raised questions about the integrity of the process. Nani questioned the need for introducing new rules that were not in place anywhere else in the country.

Further adding to the concerns, Minister Meruga Nagarjuna criticized the Election Commission for changing the rules in Andhra Pradesh, citing the chaos created by TDP leaders during the elections. He alleged that TDP's irregularities on polling day were part of a conspiracy to disrupt the counting process now.

The YSRCP leaders emphasized the need for the Election Commission to reconsider the new rules and ensure transparency in the postal ballot counting process to avoid potential conflicts and clashes among agents. They called for the withdrawal of the provisions allowing for the acceptance of ballots based on specimen signatures and urged for proper implementation of ECI guidelines in the state.

