YSRCP leaders hail CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for ensuring social justice

Amaravati: YSRCP leaders hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for strictly adhering to the policy of social justice and allocating 58 per cent posts of chairperson of various corporations to the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities, which is like never before in the history of any State and embarking on new generation of politics.

Addressing the media at different places in the State on Sunday, the leaders welcomed the decision and stated that of the total 137 State and district level nominated posts announced, 58 per cent were given to SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities and more than 50 per cent of them are women, setting Andhra Pradesh as a role model to the other states in the country.

They slammed Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu, who served as Chief Minister for 14 years and has over 40-year experience in politics, for neglecting the downtrodden in his tenure. They have demanded that Naidu should answer what he has done fpr the development of weaker sections and backward communities during his rule.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas lauded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his commitment to social justice all the way right from the allocation of seats to the distribution of posts to all sections. For the first time in the history of the State, BCs were given top priority in all political nominations from the Cabinet composition to nominated posts.

Of the five Deputy Chief Minister posts, four have been reserved for SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities, which also includes a woman, he said and added that those who work hard will always be recognised. He said while other parties have confined the backward classes to vote bank, the Chief Minister has been strengthening the weaker sections politically, socially and financially.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only Chief Minister who has included SCs, STs, BCs, minorities, in the political empowerment, where even women were given a niche position. He stated that the Chief Minister had also prioritised the downtrodden communities in the welfare programmes and slammed Naidu for not implementing any such welfare initiatives that benefit weaker sections.

Minister for Roads and Buildings Malagundla Shankara Narayana said that the Chief Minister has been working hard for the progress and upliftment of the downtrodden and stated that the government is a true reflection of Mahatma Gandhi's Grama Swarajyam.

He stated that the Chief Minister has been implementing several welfare and development programmes in the State for the backward classes in a way that has not been implemented by any government in the country.

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Marketing Seediri Appalaraju said that the Chief Minister had done justice to all sections in all aspects. The Minister said that the government has given top priority to BCs while filling up the posts right from local bodies to the Rajya Sabha and providing political power to the poor.