YSRCP leaders join TDP in Kovuru

In a significant development in Kovuru mandal, a large-scale induction took place into the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) as a group of leaders and activists resigned from the YCP. Led by Vinnakota Radhakrishna (Rakhi), Sk Rafi, sk Shafi, Gundumalli Sheenaiah, Kumar, sk Allabhakshu, sk Sardar, sk Allima, George, and 100 other members from Padugupadu officially joined TDP in the presence of TDP Kovuru Assembly candidate Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy.

The induction ceremony, which was attended by Telugu Desam Party Nellore Parliament General Secretary Chaserla Venkateswara Reddy, saw Prashanthi Reddy warmly welcoming the new members by presenting them with scarves. Expressing her gratitude for their trust in TDP and herself, Prashanthi Reddy assured that all the new members would be given due respect within the party.

Addressing the gathering, Prashanthi Reddy emphasized the importance of the upcoming elections and the potential for development in Kovuru constituency with the support of TDP, BJP, and Janasena. She highlighted the benefits that the people of Kovuru would receive if TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu becomes the Chief Minister.

The event witnessed a strong presence of TDP leaders and activists, underscoring the growing support for the party in the region. The mass induction into TDP signals a shift in the political landscape of Kovuru, setting the stage for a competitive electoral battle in the upcoming elections.