YSRCP leaders join TDP in presence of Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy

The YSRCP leaders from Jaladurgam village expressed their frustration with the YCP regime and joined the TDP, believing that development is only possible with the TDP.

Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy, the TDP MLA candidate, assured them that he would support them and work hard to win the upcoming elections in the Don constituency.

Various TDP leaders and members also joined the party from the YSRCP, including Alpuri Ellaiah, Dasari Nagaraju, Shanigala Nagendra, and others.











