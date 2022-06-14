YSRCP leaders not sparing even temples: Lokesh

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday blamed the state government for the attacks and thefts in the temples in the state in the last three years and alleged that some of the YSRCP leaders could be behind them.

In a statement here on Monday, he alleged that while plundering of public assets was going on unabated in the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, his party men were looting towns and villages. They were not leaving even temples and idols.

The TDP MLC said that over Rs 25 crore worth 'Marakatha Vinayaka' idol was seized from the house of YSRCP local leader Venkateswara Reddy belonging to Prakasam district. This idol was found to be one of those that were snatched away from the temples by robbers.

He asserted that If a Rs 25 crore idol could be found in a political leader's house, it could as well be an indication where the missing idols and jewellery could have gone.

Lokesh pointed out that the government had not yet nabbed the offenders who burnt down the Antarvedi temple chariot. The silver lions of Durga temple in Vijayawada went missing but the miscreants were not arrested. The police failed to nab the miscreants who defiled the Rama idol of Ramatheertham temple.

He said that under the present government, there was no safety for the assets of temples but also for the idols of gods. Time had come for taking audit at all the temples in the state with protection from Central forces and legal teams. Otherwise, even the remaining jewellery at temples would eventually go missing, he apprehended.