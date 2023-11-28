Live
Just In
YSRCP leaders pay tribute to Jyotirao Phule, says govt. is walking in his path
YSRCP leaders paid tributes to Jyotirao Phule's statue by garlanding it on the occasion of the death anniversary of Phule. Ministers Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Meruga Nagarjuna, Chairperson of Telugu and Sanskrit Academy Lakshmi Parvathi, MLC Lella Appireddy, many party leaders, and leaders of BC associations were present in this program.
Speaking on this occasion, Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao said that CM Jagan is the person walking in the path of Phule and praised that CM Jagan has achieved the social empowerment that Phule expected.
Minister Meruga Nagarjuna said that Chandrababu wanted to undermine the SCs and STs and CM Jagan is the heartbeat of the weaker sections. Lakshmi Parvati said that people are indebted to CM Jagan for implementing the various schemes besides providing priority to the BCs in nominated posts.