YSRCP leaders will pay for their wrongs, warns TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Mangalagiri: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday demanded the YSRCP government to explain why the SC, ST atrocities cases were filed against TDP ex-MLA BC Janardhan Reddy and his followers at Banaganapalli in the Kurnool district.

Naidu said that the ruling party leaders were deriving sadistic pleasure by getting fabricated cases filed in order to arrest the opposition leaders. The government and the police were still not able to explain why cases were not filed against those who went to carry out an attack on the residence of Janardhan Reddy.

Addressing an online agitation started by the party, the TDP chief asserted that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was instigating these attacks on the TDP leaders only to divert the attention of the public from his regime's total failure to stop the spread of the coronavirus infections.

Naidu warned the YSRCP leaders that the day would come when they would suffer multiple times what the opposition leaders were facing right now.

The TDP leaders, who took part in the online protests across the state, recalled how the Jagan Reddy government was misusing the official machinery to victimise the law-abiding TDP leaders.

Janardhan Reddy's family members said that YSRCP Banaganapalli MLA Katasani Rami Reddy and his son Obul Reddy have been instigating their followers to attack and injure the TDP activists. Though the TDP leaders were maintaining their cool and discipline, the YSRCP 'goondas' were behaving very oddly and even beating up the followers of Janardhan Reddy, they alleged.