YSRCP lodges complaints with CEO on TDP

Secretariat (Velagapudi): General secretary of YSRCP Lella Appi Reddy lodged complaint against the leaders of TDP stating that the TDP leaders are spreading false propaganda against the state government and YSRCP through WhatsApp messages. The general secretary said that WhatsApp messages alleged that without distributing pensions to the old age persons and disabled persons, the Chief Minister is distributing Rs 13,000 crore to the benefit of his benami contractors. This is against the model code of conduct, he pointed out.

In another complaint, Lella Appi Reddy stated that the TDP leaders are violating model code of conduct by indulging in propagating “false, unsubstantiated, incorrect and unverified” allegations, with demeaning social media posts and caricatures against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Lella Appi Reddy in another complaint alleged that TDP senior leaders Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Doondi Rakesh, Tummalapenta Srinivas and others distributed pamphlets abusing MLA Velampalli Srinivas and made derogatory comments against Arya Vysya community which is against the model code.

State Planning Board member and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Navaratnalu programme executive vice-chairman Ankamreddy Naga Narayana Murthy, YSRCP legal cell president Manohar Reddy, legal cell member Srinivas Reddy handed over the complaints to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena at the Secretariat on Tuesday.