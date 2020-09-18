YSRCP lost confidence due to its misrule: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asserted that the YSRCP Government was paying a heavy penalty now for its continuing attacks and atrocities on the weaker sections and backward classes people, ever since coming to power in 2019 elections.

While addressing a video conference with the party leaders on Friday, Naidu said that in the last 16 months of its oppressive regime, the ruling YSRCP has lost the support of 16 per cent voters as the BC, SC, ST and Minorities have distanced themselves from the ruling party.

TDP chief said that the poorer sections were facing severe hardships because of the unbearable burdens from tax hikes and loss of livelihoods. Current charges were increased three times. Sand and cement rates increased heavily which created a big crisis. Liquor prices were increased by 300 per cent. Water cess and registration charges were also hiked. In just a short time, over Rs. 50,000 Cr worth tax burdens were placed on the people.

Naidu said that the people were unhappy over how the ruling YSRCP leaders were looting through illegal transportation of sand to other States, sale of illicit liquor and countless scams taking place in all sectors. Every day, hundreds of lorries were carrying sand illegally to Telangana and, on their return journey, they were bringing illicit liquor bottles for illegal sale by the ruling party leaders in AP.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had imposed restrictions for Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations in the name of Coronavirus while, at the same time, giving permission for large scale celebration of his father YSR's death anniversary.

He condemned the filing of false cases on 15 farmers in Nellore district just for demanding purchase of their paddy. Hundreds of farmers were implicated and sent to jail in Amaravati Capital City area.