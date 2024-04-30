YSRCP Maanifesto: More focus on development required

Even as the much-awaited manifesto of YSRCP was unveiled by the party's supremo and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, it garnered mixed response from a cross section of people, including students, employees, homemakers, entrepreneurs and farmers, as they shared their opinions with The Hans India.

The YSR Congress Party manifesto introduced by its party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy does not meet the expectations of the people. The schemes listed in Navaratnalu are the same with minor changes. The farmers and DWCRA women groups have expected that Jagan will waive off loans but there is no mention of it.

- Kumar Reddypogu, Gargeyapuram

The YSRCP manifesto is a tricky one. The manifesto is aimed to fleece people in the name of welfare schemes. There is no mention of new projects and industries. The manifesto is like looting the State and it does not mention any benefits to people. The workers, labourers, students, intellectuals including farm labourers are not reposing faith in the manifesto. The YSRCP has lost its trust among people.

- Karunakar Babu Ananta, Kurnool town

The YSRCP manifesto is an utter flop compared to super six introduced by TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu. There are no new schemes in the YSRCP manifesto. It's like old wine in a new bottle. He is giving Rs 100 and taking back Rs 1.000 from the people. Many are more attracted to super six schemes which includes 3 free cylinders, free bus and Rs 1,500 per month to every household which are very fascinating schemes.

- B Hari Krishna, Veldurthy

The decision taken by the YSRCP to extend welfare schemes to the contract and outsourced employees who are earning up to Rs 25,000 is very useful to a large number of outsourced and contract employees. Till now, a large number of outsourced and contract employees did not get welfare schemes due to rules imposed by the government. The Andhra Pradesh Contract and Outsourced Department Employees Welfare Association welcomed the YSRCP manifesto.

- Allam Suresh Babu, general secretary of Andhra Pradesh Contract and Outsourced Employees Association, Amaravati

The current manifesto appears to be bogus once again deceiving the people with false assurances for securing the votes in 2024 elections. What is the use of offering money to the people through DBT while neglecting development of the State. Specifying old schemes in the manifesto indicates that the Chief Minister has no interest in bringing industries or creating jobs to the unemployed youth and his opinion on capital issue is against people's aspirations.

- Totha Sri Lakshmi, NTR Nagar, Nellore

The YSRCP manifesto is like old wine in a new bottle. What is the use of increasing Amma Vodi and social security pensions without giving assurance over reducing taxes and withdrawing garbage tax. Jagan Mohan Reddy tried to draw the attention of women by playing tactics in the current election manifesto without reducing the price of essential commodities and power tariff, etc. Eighty per cent of people in Nellore depend on agriculture. Due to incomplete irrigation projects, many farmers are facing a financial crisis.

- Doddapaneni Suganamma, a homemaker, Balaji Nagar, Nellore