YSRCP Macherla President campaigns in Constituency for upcoming elections

Mr. Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, the YSRCP President of Macharla Constituency, along with his wife, visited Lacchambavi Thanda and Achammakuntathanda Village in Palnadu District. Mr. Reddy, who is also the Chairman of the Palnadu District Development Council, interacted with the residents and campaigned for the upcoming elections.

During his visit, Mr. Reddy highlighted the welfare and development initiatives implemented under Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's government. He spoke about the various schemes and programs that have benefitted the people of the constituency and urged them to continue their support for the YSRCP in the upcoming elections.

Mr. Reddy's wife, Mrs. Pinnelli Rama Garu, accompanied him during the campaign and also interacted with the villagers, discussing the importance of voting for the party that is committed to the progress and development of the region.

The residents of Lacchambavi Thanda and Achammakuntathanda Village expressed their gratitude towards Mr. Reddy for his visit and promised to support the YSRCP in the upcoming elections. They appreciated the efforts of the government in bringing about positive change in their lives and pledged to vote for the party in the upcoming polls.































