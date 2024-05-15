Live
Just In
Tension continues in Chandragiri after clashes between two groups
The high tension atmosphere in Chandragiri of Tirupati district shows no signs of easing up, as security measures are tightened in the area. Following the attack on TDP MLA candidate Pulivarthi Nani near Mahila University, the police have imposed Section 144 and deployed heavy security at the Padmavati Varsity Strong Room.
Pulivarthi Nani, who is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital, is expected to be discharged this evening. Both Nani and his gunman Dharani, who were injured in the attack, have shown signs of recovery. A case has been registered by the police based on Nani's complaint.
Investigations have revealed that a group of 30 individuals attacked Pulivarthi Nani, with three of them already detained by the police. The remaining suspects are said to be absconding, prompting Nani's wife, Pulivarti Sudhareddy, to issue a warning of disruption in Chandragiri if they are not apprehended promptly. In response, heavy police forces have been deployed in the area.