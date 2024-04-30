YSRCP manifesto intends to eradicate poverty: Minister

Rajamahendravaram: Minister and YSRCP Rajahmundry Rural MLA candidate Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the uplift of the downtrodden and improving their living standards.

He said that Jagan has earned the name of a Chief Minister who sticks by his word.

The Minister spoke to the media here on the YSRCP election manifesto. He said that Navratnas implemented by Jagan Mohan Reddy worked as a medicine to solve problems of different sections of people.

He praised Jagan as a great leader who not only fulfilled the promises made ahead of the 2019 polls, but he had also implemented various other welfare schemes for which no prior assurances were made.

Jagan, who saw the hardships of the people during the Padayatra, brought good governance in front of the people through the volunteer and secretariat system after coming to power.

Venugopla Krishna hailed the initiative taken by CM Jagan to take the welfare schemes directly to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. He flayed former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his failure to fulfill the promises he had made to people.

He criticised Chandrababu Naidu for making promises which cannot be fulfilled and “duping” people ahead of 2024 polls.

The Minister said that the TDP-BJP alliance had won in 2014 elections as Naidu lured people with false promises. Venugolakrishna said the people cannot be fooled again by the “fake” promises of the TDP.

The YSRCP manifesto for 2024 polls will pave the way for poverty eradication in the State, he said.