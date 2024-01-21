YSRCP may rethink on seat juggling

Vijayawada: The YSRCP, which had so far made 58 changes for the Assembly and 10 for the Lok Sabha elections in the four lists it had released so far, is now said to be having are-thinking regarding some of the constituencies where the candidates have either been shifted to other places or changed.

The changes taken up by the party have led to internal dissension and the party has also received negative reports on the likely outcome in some of the constituencies. According to sources, the YSRCP has now taken up fresh survey on some constituencies like Chilkaluripeta in Palnadu region and some in Krishna district. The possibility of further changes in some more constituencies is not ruled out.

The fifth list which the party proposes to release on Monday is likely to reflect the latest changes of the candidates whose names have already been announced.

Meanwhile, fresh trouble seems to be brewing in the Kovur Assembly constituency in Nellore district. Rajat Kumar Reddy, younger brother of incumbent MLA N Prasanna Kumar Reddy, released an audio in which he appealed to the YSRCP leadership not to give ticket to Prasanna Kumar Reddy. He said his dictatorial style of functioning had led to intense group politics and if he was given the ticket again, the party would lose the seat.

He suggested that the ticket begiven to son of Prasanna Kumar Reddy.

On the other hand, the former minister Kolusu Prathasarathy, who was denied Penamaluru ticket is set to join the TDP next week. In all probability, he will join on January 25. It is learnt that along with him, Chintalapudi MLA Eliza, Tirupur MLA K Rakshnanidhi and Vijayawada East MLA Bhava Kumar and another MLC Janga Krishnamurthy may also join the TDP.

The dissent does not end here. Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav is expressing his ire over the party for denying ticket to him. Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeevkumar resigned from the YSRCP and Eluru MP K Sridhar said he will not contest this time. Machilipatnam MP Balasowri also resigned from the party.

The issue of Balineni Srinivas Reddy who is insisting that Ongole MP seat be given to Magunta family is also unresolved so far. Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to have made it clear that he will not give ticket to Magunta or his family members.