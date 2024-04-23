  • Menu
YSRCP MLA Candidate Gangula Brijendra Reddy (Nani) to File Nomination on 24th

The YSRCP party has announced that their MLA candidate for the Allagadda constituency, Gangula Brijendra Reddy (Nani), will be filing his nomination on the 24th of this month. Additionally, party leader Brijendra Reddy (Nani) will also be filing his nomination in Hattahasanga on the same day.

A rally to support Mr. Gangula's nomination will start from the party office at 9 am on the 24th, passing through various key locations in the constituency. The party leaders and activists have called upon all Gangula family fans and supporters to participate in the rally and make the event a resounding success.

X