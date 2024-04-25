YSRCP MLA Candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy Files Nomination for Atmakur Constituency

Mekapati Vikram Reddy, the YSRCP MLA candidate, filed his nomination for the upcoming elections in Atmakur constituency. The nomination was made possible with the support and blessings of constituency leaders, YSRCP representatives, and activists.

The day started with blessings from his parents in Brahmanapalli, followed by special pujas at various temples in the region, including Rama temple, Gangamma temple in Brahmanapalli, Sri Abhayanjaneyaswamy Temple in Atmakuru town, and Ankamma Manu in Pantavedhi.

A large crowd accompanied Vikram Reddy to the Election Returning Officer's office, where former Chairman of Zilla Parishad Bommireddy Raghavendra Reddy, Mekapati Gautam Reddy's wife Mekapati Srikeerthy, and members of Chejarlaz PTC presented the nomination papers.

In a media conference, Vikram Reddy expressed confidence in the YSRCP's ability to fulfill their promises to the people of Atmakur constituency. He highlighted the opposition party's attempts to deceive the public and assured that all pending works and development projects will be completed under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Vikram Reddy emphasized the importance of meeting the needs of the people and ensuring that every government project benefits the community. He called for the reelection of the Jagananna government, which has been dedicated to the welfare of the people.

Overall, the nomination program was a success, thanks to the overwhelming support of the people of Atmakur constituency.